Da Silva Jorge Santos Sells 62,810 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,454,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,043,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,399,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Da Silva Jorge Santos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $1,148,800.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.30. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

