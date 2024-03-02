Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 35,307 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,827,019.26.

Natera Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $89.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.