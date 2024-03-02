DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after buying an additional 260,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,606,000 after buying an additional 292,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $116,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $126.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $128.71.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.