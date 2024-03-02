Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $322,200.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

DAWN stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -1.56.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,777,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.