Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Howard Hughes stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.51. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $54,607.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $54,607.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $529,871 and have sold 2,608 shares valued at $215,112. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

