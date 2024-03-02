Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Manitowoc worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $475.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.83. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

