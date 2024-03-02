Deutsche Bank AG Buys 17,514 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $25,674.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,043.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $25,674.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,043.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOBY opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

