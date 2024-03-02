Deutsche Bank AG Buys 6,479 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

