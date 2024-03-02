Deutsche Bank AG Has $880,000 Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Saia were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 433,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,698,000 after buying an additional 109,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 884.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $579.56 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $588.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.70 and its 200-day moving average is $434.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

