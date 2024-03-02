Deutsche Bank AG Has $883,000 Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Criteo worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,114,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $15,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,306,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $6,893,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,107. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Criteo

Criteo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRTO opened at $32.75 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.