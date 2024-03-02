Deutsche Bank AG Has $893,000 Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $92,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,591 shares of company stock worth $1,306,060 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.