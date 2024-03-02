Deutsche Bank AG Has $906,000 Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of MasterBrand worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.45. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

