Deutsche Bank AG Has $956,000 Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Standex International worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Standex International by 31.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 7.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $354,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,183 shares of company stock worth $2,098,268. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $175.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $176.71.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

