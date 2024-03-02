Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.06. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.64.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

