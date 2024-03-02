Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 7,698 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Xerox were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Xerox by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XRX. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

