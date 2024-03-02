Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 31,812 Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Upbound Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $42,184,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,886,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,249,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Upbound Group stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.03. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.27 million. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,233.33%.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,922.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

