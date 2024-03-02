Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NYSE DIN opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $75.46. The stock has a market cap of $757.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

