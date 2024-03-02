Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.57

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.57 and last traded at $88.44, with a volume of 12946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.90.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2457 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

