Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.57

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.57 and last traded at $88.44, with a volume of 12946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.90.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2457 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
