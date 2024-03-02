DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) PT Lowered to $10.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 142.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.11 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. DocGo has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in DocGo by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 1,292,941 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 976,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,757,000 after buying an additional 709,553 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

