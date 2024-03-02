Donald L. Reeves III Sells 502 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $45,692.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,185.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Itron by 48.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $908,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth about $11,944,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Itron by 313.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $539,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Report on ITRI

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.