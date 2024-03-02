Donald Mcclymont Sells 50,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INDI

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.