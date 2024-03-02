Donald Mcclymont Sells 50,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 7th, Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.
indie Semiconductor Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor
Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.
