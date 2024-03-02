DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $30.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.84.

Shares of DV stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $58,477,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

