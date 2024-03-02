Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $256.19 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $256.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average is $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

