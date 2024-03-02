Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,531 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

ETN stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $294.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 42.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

