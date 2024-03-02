Edmond Coletta Sells 8,271 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

CWST opened at $91.11 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.47, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Casella Waste Systems

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 144,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.