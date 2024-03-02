Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 102,947 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $59,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after acquiring an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

