Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 429.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile Stock Down 3.5 %

ENIC stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0276 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Stories

