Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 2,729.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ENI by 61.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

