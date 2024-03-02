Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,207 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after purchasing an additional 558,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

