Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 882,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,256,577 shares of company stock worth $107,573,558 over the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PR. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PR

Permian Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PR opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.