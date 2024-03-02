EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $3,771,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,657,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $37.01 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

