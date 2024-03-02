Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BlackSky Technology Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackSky Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of BKSY opened at $1.42 on Friday. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

About BlackSky Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 637.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 635.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 202.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 779,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.