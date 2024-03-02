Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BlackSky Technology Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackSky Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Shares of BKSY opened at $1.42 on Friday. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.
