Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE ESNT opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

