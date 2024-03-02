Eugene J. Walsh Sells 545 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $26,961.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $279.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

