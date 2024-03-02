Evercore ISI Raises Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $83.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSIC. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.