Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Sells $156,326.40 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ES opened at $58.41 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -214.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

