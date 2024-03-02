Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $175,834.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,030,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $194,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,461 shares of company stock worth $1,267,390. Insiders own 12.10% of the company's stock.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 16.8 %

Shares of EVLV opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

