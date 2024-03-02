Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells $356,302.07 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $356,302.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,624 shares in the company, valued at $73,366,709.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EXAS opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,558,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

