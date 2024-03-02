Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,487. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

