Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Exelon by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.