ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 523.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after buying an additional 5,475,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 541.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,118,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,456,000 after buying an additional 2,632,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 394.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,123,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,573,000 after buying an additional 2,490,929 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1,374.5% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ExlService by 387.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXLS. TD Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

ExlService Profile



ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

