Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.9 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

