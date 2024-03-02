Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.70

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.70 and traded as low as C$14.30. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 52,110 shares changing hands.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

