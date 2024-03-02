FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

