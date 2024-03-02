Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 68.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,311,896 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FAST opened at $72.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

