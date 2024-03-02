Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,148 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,040 shares of company stock worth $8,311,896. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.