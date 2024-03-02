Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,085 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 568,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,019,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after purchasing an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 165,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 55.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 105,933 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEES opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

