Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 111,631 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,631 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.34% of ADMA Biologics worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

