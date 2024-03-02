Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 111,631 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,631 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.34% of ADMA Biologics worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.
ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.47.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
