Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 13,507 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $88.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,345.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

