Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 4,503 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TopBuild by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

BLD stock opened at $410.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $414.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.87 and its 200 day moving average is $312.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.77 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

